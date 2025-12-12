Terrence Hargrove Jr. with a Punishing Poster & Stare Down!
Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 11, 2025
- The San Diego Clippers Fall Short and Split Series Agains the Valley Suns - San Diego Clippers
- Osceola Magic Drop Final Road Game against Memphis Hustle - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Overcome 23-Point Deficit to Remain Undefeated - Raptors 905
- Alexander's Clutch Bucket Lifts Birmingham over Oklahoma City - Birmingham Squadron
- Boom Erupts in Second Quarter to Rout Herd, 118-98 - Noblesville Boom
- Herd Comeback Ends Short against Noblesville - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Earns Redemption Victory over Grand Rapids - Windy City Bulls
- Gold Fall Short to Bulls 139-134 at Home - Grand Rapids Gold
- Texas Acquires Emoni Bates in Trade with Delaware Blue Coats - Texas Legends
- Squadron Set to Hold Teddy Bear Toss During Sunday's Grinchmas Game - Birmingham Squadron
- Salt Lake City Stars to Host West Valley City Night on December 15 with a Special Edition Jersey Give Away - Salt Lake City Stars
- The San Diego Clippers Celebrate the Holidays on December 13th - San Diego Clippers
- Austin Earns Sixth Consecutive Win, Tops Capitanes 117-104 - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Gold Fall Short to Bulls 139-134 at Home
- Gold Set Franchise Record in 142-129 Win over the Bulls
- Gold Take Second Consecutive Win over Iowa
- Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan
- Gold Split Weekend Series with Motor City and Take First Loss of the Season