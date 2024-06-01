Teel Grand Slam Electrifies Extra-Inning Win Over Curve

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-23) defeat the Altoona Curve (16-34) in extra-innings for the second consecutive night with 11-8 win in ten innings. With the win, Portland regains sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division.

Kyle Teel crushes a go-ahead grand slam for his second homer in the ninth inning in as many nights. The grand slam marked his third homer of the series. Teel went three-for-four with four RBI while Tyler McDonough went three-for-five. Seven Sea Dogs recorded a hit while five recorded multi-hit days in the fourteen-hit affair. Jonathan Brand earned his first win of the season with 1.1 in relief.

Portland scored two runs in the top of the second inning before a double from Brendan Dixon for the Curve would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. A single from Joe Perez in the bottom of the third would tie the game and pause the scoring until the seventh.

Altoona scored two in the seventh after a single from Sammy Siani and a triple from Jase Bowen.

In the top of the ninth, Teel came to the plate and demolished a grand slam to right field to put Portland back on top, 6-4 with his sixth homer of the season. Mickey Gasper would score Matthew Lugo who reached on a triple (4) with a sacrifice fly to left.

The Curve tied it at seven in the bottom of the ninth after a single from Tsung-Che Cheng along with a two-run single from Dustin Peterson.

In the top of the tenth, Portland scored four runs highlighted by a two-run single from Marcelo Mayer along with a bases-loaded walk from Gasper to pull away an 11-7 lead. Altoona scored a run in the home half after Siani reached on a force out but Portland took their second extra-inning victory with an 11-8 final score.

RHP Jonathan Brand (1-1, 4.91 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.1 innings allowing one run (0 ER) on two hits while walking two and striking out one. RHP Darvin Garcia (0-1, 9.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 innings allowing four runs (1 ER) on one hit while walking three and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to PNG Field, tomorrow, June 2nd, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Luis Perales will start for Portland in what will mark his Double-A debut while Altoona will give the ball to RHP Sean Sullivan (1-4, 2.96 ERA).

