Robert Moore's Grand Night Leads Reading to Win Over Hartford

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - Two home runs, including a grand slam, from Robert Moore, and stellar pitching, led the Reading Fightin Phils (21-29) to a 6-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (26-23) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. It is the first win of the week for Reading, as Hartford still holds a 4-1 edge in this week's six-game series.

The Fighitn Phils struck first with a solo home run from Moore in the top of the fifth inning to make it 1-0. Hartford evened up the score at one when Warming Bernabel doubled home Cristopher Navarro in the bottom of the frame.

In the top of the sixth, Carlos De La Cruz reached on a fielding error by Hartford shortstop Nic Kent. Bryce Ball then walked to move De La Cruz to second. Bryce McGowan then entered for Yard Goats' starter Jarrod Cande (L, 3-3). William Simoneit was the first batter McGowan faced and Simoneit reached on a bunt single. Then, with bases loaded, Moore blasted his second home run of the night, a grand slam, to right field to put Reading up 5-1. The Fightin Phils then made it 6-1 when Carson Taylor singled home Marcus Lee Sang.

In total, Moore had two hits, two runs, two home runs, two stolen bases, and five RBI. It was a career-high five RBI for Moore, along with it being both the first grand slam and first multi-homer game of Moore's career. His grand slam also marked the first one for Reading since April 25, 2023, against Altoona, coming from Cam Cannon.

On the mound, Matt Osterberg (W, 1-3) twirled his best start of the season across six strong innings. The lefty allowed one run, while scattering nine hits, along with no walks and seven strikeouts. Carlos Francisco, Matt Russell, and Tyler McKay each tossed scoreless frames in relief to finish off the night. In total, Reading pitching struck out 11 hitters and surrendered just one walk.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to the field Sunday at 1:10 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Andrew Quezada for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

