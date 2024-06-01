Yard Goats Fall to Reading, 6-1

Hartford, CT- Robert Moore cranked two home runs, including a grand slam in the sixth inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils snapped the Hartford Yard Goats' five-game win streak with a 6-1 win Saturday evening in front of a sellout crowd of 7,322 at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande pitched four shutout innings before he was chased in the sixth inning. Cande pitched 5.1 innings, struck out six, and allowed two earned runs. Warming Bernabel drove in Hartford's lone run on an RBI double in the fifth inning. Bladimir Restituyo extended his hit streak to 10 games with a double in the first inning. Fightins starter pitched six innings and allowed one run on nine hits with seven strikeouts while earning his first win of the season.

The Yard Goats mounted a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third inning as back-to-back one-out singles by Cristopher Navarro and Bladimir Restituyo put runners on first and second. Fightin Phils starter Matt Osterberg escaped the inning unscathed as he struck out Sterlin Thompson and retired Bernabel on a line drive straight to his shortstop.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yard Goats once again threatened against Osterberg as Yanquiel Fernandez hit a lead-off double. Following a Braxton Fulford strike out Zach Kokoska reached on an infield single. Osterberg then struck out the side as he punched out Nic Kent and A.J. Lewis.

In the fifth inning, Moore hit a one-out solo home run to break the scoreless tie and put the Fightin Phils up 1-0.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom of the fifth. After a leadoff double by Cristopher Navarro, Restituyo flew out and Thompson grounded out. With two outs in the inning, Bernabel delivered an RBI double to bring home Navarro and tie the game at 1-1.

Robert Moore blasted a go-ahead grand slam home run in the sixth inning to give Reading a 5-1 lead off reliever Bryce McGowan. Carson Taylor then added an RBI single to give the Fightins a 6-1 lead.

The Yard Goats will conclude its six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, The Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon, June 2nd (1:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Robinson Pina will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

