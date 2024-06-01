Squirrels Lose to SeaWolves

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 14-1, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (24-26) lost for the third time in the last four games against the SeaWolves (27-21).

Erie took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run single by Jake Holton against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-4).

In the bottom of the first, Allen Cerda hit a solo homer against SeaWolves starter Wilkel Hernandez (Win, 2-1).

The SeaWolves scored a run in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the seventh, six in the eighth and two in the ninth.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (4-1, 1.96), coming off six scoreless innings on Tuesday in the series-opener, will start for Richmond countered by right-hander Garrett Burhenn (1-1, 3.07). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Grandparents Day at The Diamond and Squirrel Tails Kids Club members are encouraged to invite their grandparents to the ballpark for a day of family and funn. Kids Club members are also invited to play catch in the outfield from 12:45-1:05 p.m. and kids can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

