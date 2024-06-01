Tormenting Teel Propels Seals to Extra-Inning Crush of Curve

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - With the Curve leading 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Kyle Teel crushed a grand slam for Portland before Altoona rallied in the bottom of the frame for three runs to force extra innings, only to fall for the second night in a row in 10 innings, 11-8, on Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at PNG Field.

With Altoona leading 4-2, the Sea Dogs scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning off Emmanuel Chapman, fueled by Teel's grand slam and a sacrifice fly by Mickey Gasper. Entering the bottom of the ninth, Altoona rallied with a Tsung-Che Cheng RBI-single and a Dustin Peterson two-run single to tie the game 7-7. The Curve then loaded the bases on reliever Jonathan Brand before Jackson Glenn struck out to send the game to the tenth.

The Curve called upon Darvin Garcia to make his Double-A debut in the 10 th inning, allowing four runs with only one earned. Tyler McDonough brought one run home on a fielding error by Seth Beer at first base before Marcelo Mayer knocked a two-run single to center field. The Curve scratched one across in the bottom of the frame but fell up short.

Brenden Dixon knocked an RBI-double in the second inning for the Curve, while Joe Perez added an RBI-single in the third. Jase Bowen finished the day with three hits, including an RBI-triple. Sammy Siani struck an RBI-single to give Altoona a late lead in the seventh. Altoona struck out a season-most 16 times in the loss.

Anthony Solometo started the contest for the Curve and allowed two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work. Po-Yu Chen followed with six strong innings and a season-high five strikeouts. He started the ninth inning with a walk before being pulled from the contest.

Altoona wraps up their series on Sunday afternoon against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound and RHP Luis Perales will go for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

