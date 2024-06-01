Offense Struggles in Saturday Night Defeat

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third game of the series to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Baysox collected only four hits on the night and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Somerset (25-25) grabbed the first lead of the game in the first inning on a Ben Rice RBI double three batters in. The Patriots lead extended to three on a two-run triple from Spencer Jones in the second.

Donta' Williams collected Bowie's first hit of the game in the third inning with an RBI single to plate home Frederick Bencosme. It's the first RBI for Williams since May 17 at Binghamton.

In the fifth, Jasson Dominguez knocked out starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-4) with his third homer of the series, a solo homer down the right field line to make it 4-1 Somerset. The Orioles No. 16 prospect finished the night going 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits over one walk and five strikeouts. Bright has now punched out five or more batters in eight of his 10 starts this season.

Bowie (24-25) closed the deficit to two in the top of the sixth on Samuel Basallo's eighth homer of the season, an opposite field shot off Somerset starting right-hander Blane Abeyta (W, 3-5). The home run by Basallo ties him with Jud Fabian for the most on the team.

Abeyta threw six innings and allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts over two walks to record the win.

In the bottom of sixth, Jones drove in two more runs with a high chopper into right field. The Yankees No. 2 prospect brought home a game-high four RBI.

Somerset's bullpen combined for three innings of shutout relief behind right-handers Danny Watson, Colby White and Kevin Stevens.

The Baysox conclude their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Kyle Brnovich (3-1, 3.79 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against LHP Brock Selvidge (4-3, 3.40 ERA) for Somerset.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

