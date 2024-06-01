Patriots Whack Baysox Before 7,619 on Sopranos Night in Somerset

Somerset Patriots' Jasson Dominguez in action

The Somerset Patriots downed the Bowie Baysox 6-2 on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark, coming in front of a season-high 7,619 fans. The Patriots bullpen trio of Danny Watson (1 IP), Colby White (1 IP) and Kevin Stevens (1 IP) combined for 3 shutout IP, allowing only 2 H with 3 K. Over the past four games, the Patriots bullpen has combined to allow only 1 ER over 14.2 IP (0.61 ERA) with 9 H and 23 K (14.11 K/9).

RHP Blane Abeyta (6 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his third win of the season in his tenth start. Abeyta posted his third quality start of the season, tied for the team lead.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, 4 RBI, 3B, SB) extended the Patriots lead to 3-0 with a two-run triple in the 2nd inning, later bringing home a pair of runs on a single in the 6th to make it 6-2 Somerset. Jones extended his season-long on-base streak to 15 games, the longest active streak by any Patriot. Jones's 4 RBI marked a season high. The Yankees No. 2 prospect recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and ninth multi-hit game of the season. Jones has a stolen base in two straight contests, and his 13 SB this season lead the team while placing T-4th in the Eastern League.

DH Jasson Dominguez (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) swatted a solo home run in the 5th inning as he continued his rehab assignment with a two-hit, four-RBI day. Dominguez has hit safely in seven straight games with Somerset, going 13-for-29 (.448) with 4 HR and 11 RBI over that span. The Yankees' top prospect has homered in four of his last six games. Saturday marked Dominguez's ninth rehab game with Somerset. Over 13 total games between Somerset and Class-A Tampa during his rehab assignment, Dominguez is slashing .347/.418/.612 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, and 10 R.

1B Ben Rice (3-for-4, RBI, 2 2B, SB) got the scoring started with an RBI double in the 1st. Rice extended his on-base streak to 11 games, over which Rice is batting .350 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, 9 R, and 3 SB. Rice recorded his second straight three-hit game of the season and 12th total multi-hit game. The Yankees No. 12 prospect roped a pair of doubles in the contest to bring his season total to 20 XBH, which ranks T-5th in the Eastern League.

