Ponies Blanked by Senators on Saturday

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-23) were blanked by the Harrisburg Senators, 6-0, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Senators lead the series, 3-2.

Harrisburg (30-20) got on the board in the first inning against Joander Suarez (2-3). J.T. Arruda hit a one-out double and later scored on an RBI single from Dylan Crews, which made it 1-0.

Suarez struck out the side in the second and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts over 4.2 innings in the start.

Jordy Barley led off the third with a walk and Arruda later singled. Andrew Pinckney hit a sacrifice fly that scored Barley to make it 2-0. Crews hit an RBI infield single that scored Arruda to make it 3-0.

In the fourth inning, CJ Stubbs hit a solo homer that put Harrisburg ahead 4-0. The Senators added runs in the fifth and seventh to take a 6-0 lead.

Brad Lord (6-1) earned his sixth-straight win and tossed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, while allowing three hits and two walks.

Cam Robinson and Wilkin Ramos each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Ramos has not allowed an earned run over his first 12 appearances of the season.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment. He caught seven innings and went 0-for-3 at the plate.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Nolan McLean reached base twice with a single and a walk...The Ponies hit five singles, which came from McLean, Jeremiah Jackson, Alex Ramírez, Matt Rudick, and JT Schwartz...It marked the fifth time the Ponies were shut out this season.

##RUMBLE PONIES##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.