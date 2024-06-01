Akron Falls Late to New Hampshire 4-3

Alexfri Planez launches a home run and drives in two, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats score late to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, New Hampshire answered in the top of the seventh. Gabriel Martinez opened the inning with a solo home run over the ribbon board in left to give the Fisher Cats the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Ryan Webb started the RubberDucks off strong, holding the Fisher Cats at bay with three perfect innings. New Hampshire got to the left-hander for two in the fourth and one in the fifth. In total, Webb tossed six innings allowing three runs while striking out five. Jack Leftwich followed with three innings allowing just the solo home run while striking out six.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks secured an early lead in the bottom of the first. Kahlil Watson stole third and came around to score on a throwing error by the Fisher Cats' catcher. Planez followed Watson's run with a solo home run to the canal in left to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. After New Hampshire took the lead in the top of the fifth, Akron answered in the bottom half of the frame. Christian Cairo singled to open the inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, Planez brought Cairo home by tripling to deep center to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

Planez's homer was his sixth of the season, which ties him with Watson for the team lead...The run allowed by Leftwich was his first since April 24...Six strikeouts are a season high for Leftwich...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 6,575.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday, June 2 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 1.65 ERA) will get the start against New Hampshire lefty Adam Macko (3-2, 3.68 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

