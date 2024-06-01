June 1, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LATE-INNING HEROICS POWER TEN-INNING WIN The Portland Sea Dogs take down the Altoona Curve 8-6 in ten- inning victory on Friday night. Hunter Dobbins dominated with a season-high 7.0 scoreless innings to start. He did not allow a base runner in scoring position while allowing just three hits total and tying a season-high with eight strikeouts. Matthew Lugo launched his team-leading eleventh homer while Kyle Teel cranked his fifth of the season to go two-for-four with four RBI. Robert Kwiatkowski earned his sixth win to tie the Eastern League lead. A pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless until the top of the fourth when Nick Yorke broke open the scoring with a single to center field. Lugo launched his eleventh homer in the top of the seventh to give Portland a two-run advantage. A single from Teel in the top of the eighth drove in a run for Portland before Altoona went on to score six in the home half of the inning. A single from Jase Bowen would put Altoona on the board before a grand slam from Joe Perez would propel the Curve to their first lead, 5-3. Carter Bins went back-to-back with a solo shot to double the lead. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Teel came through with a game-tying three-run homer (5) to knot it up at six apiece and force extras for the first time this season. In the top of the tenth, Portland tacked on two runs after Tyler Miller singled to drive in Eddinson Paulino who represented the ghost runner. An RBI groundout from Nick Decker would seal the deal and Portland took it in ten, 8-6.

TEEL ON A TEAR Kyle Teel hit .350 last series in five games against the Hartford Yard Goats. He finished the series going 7-20 with six runs scored while notching three of his ten total doubles on the season. This week against Altoona, Teel leads the team with a .375 average against Curve pitching across four games so far. He has gone 6-16 with four runs, two homers, seven RBI, two walks, four strikeouts, and two stolen bags. Teel finished the month of May leading the team in average with a .357 average across 22 games started. His .443 OBP and 1.003 also leads the team for the month of May. Teel went three-for-four last night with two runs and a stolen base. two-for-four with a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth to notch his fifth this season.

'DOGS AT THE DISH Portland leads all of Double-A with 106 doubles this season collectively. Marcelo Mayer leads the way with nineteen doubles to lead both the EL and Double-A while also tying third most in the minors. Portland ties for the second most homers (47) in the EL alongside the Bowie Baysox and just behind the Somerset Patriots (51).. Portland leads Double-A in slugging (.420) while also recording the the best OBP in the EL (.347). The Sea Dogs also lead the EL in hits coming into today (411). Portland finished the month of May ranking second in the EL in average (.262) while leading in runs (146), doubles (65), and RBI (137) for the month.

PERALES TO PORTLAND RHP Luis Perales was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. Perales is in his 4th professional season and was added to the Sox' 40-man roster on 11/14/23. Perales entered 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect and as having the system's best fastball. He was also ranked by BA as a top Sox prospect (No. 17) and as having the minor league system's best fastball entering 2023. Perales has averaged at least 10.00 SO/9.0 IP for each minor league team he has played for (11.87 career) and was the youngest Red Sox player invited to Major League Spring Training camp in 2024 (20 years old). Prior to his promotion, Perales made seven starts for the Drive in 2024 where he earned a 1-2 record with a 3.42 ERA across 26.1 innings. He held opponents to a .269 average against him.

ALL-TIME VS ALTOONA This week will mark the first of two series against the Altoona Curve in 2024. Altoona will visit Portland for a six-game series during the week of August 6th-11th. Altoona's leading hitter in 2012, Brock Holt, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that also sent closer Joel Hanrahan to the Red Sox. Among the players sent to the Pirates organization was Sea Dogs pitcher Stolmy Pimentel. Altoona has had two former Sea Dogs as Hitting Coaches. Jon Nunally (Hitting Coach for Portland in 2006) and Keoni De Renne (2006).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts ten of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June, 1992 - Dan Burke, President and CEO for Capital Cities/ABC, files an application with the Eastern League to establish a franchise in Portland. Burke is one of 13 applicants for the two new Double-A teams as a result of the National League's expansion.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will have the start in game five of the series. Liu last pitched on May 26th against the Hartford Yard Goats where he tossed 2.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. It was the first time he allowed a run this season in an outing. Today will mark Liu's first career start against the Altoona Curve.

