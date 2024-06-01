SeaWolves Squash Squirrels with Late Eruption

June 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (27-21) scored in each of the final five innings to crush Richmond (24-26) 14-1 on Saturday.

The SeaWolves plated a pair of early runs when Jake Holton connected on a two-out, two-run single in the first inning against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy.

Allan Cerda blasted a solo home run against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez in the first, cutting Erie's lead to 2-1.

Neither team scored again until the fifth when Trei Cruz blooped an RBI single with two out, making it 3-1.

Hernandez pitched well for Erie over his five one-run frames. The only hit he allowed was the home run by Cerda. He walked one and struck out five.

Eliezer Alfonzo's solo home run in the fourth extended the Erie lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Hao-Yu Lee drove an RBI double which scored Carlos Mendoza from first base after he singled. Lee then scored on Cruz's second RBI single, making it 6-1.

Erie erupted for six runs in the eighth. Richmond reliever Jose Cruz walked three to load the bases. He departed after Mendoza's one-out, RBI single to make it 7-1. Lee followed with an RBI single against Tanner Kiest. Cruz's two-run single, giving him four RBIs in the game, made it 10-1. Jimmy Glowenke's fielding error on Holton's ground ball plated two more, making it 12-1.

Lee added a two-run home run against position player Andy Thomas in the ninth inning, giving him a four-hit, four-RBI performance. It made it 14-1 Erie. 14 runs is a season-high for Erie's offense.

Hernandez (2-1) earned the win. Murphy (1-4) took the loss.

Erie can win the series on Sunday in the series finale. Garrett Burhenn faces Hayden Birdsong at 1:35 p.m.

