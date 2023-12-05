Teddy Bear Toss Friday

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 8 during their game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or new stuffed animal and toss them onto the ice when the Walleye score their first goal. If the Walleye do not score, bears will be thrown onto the ice at the conclusion of the game.

Teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to the following organizations to support children in need:

Lucas County Children's Services

Marine Corps Reserve - Toys for Tots

Toledo Police Department

ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children's Hospital

