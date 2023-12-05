Teddy Bear Toss Friday
December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 8 during their game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or new stuffed animal and toss them onto the ice when the Walleye score their first goal. If the Walleye do not score, bears will be thrown onto the ice at the conclusion of the game.
Teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to the following organizations to support children in need:
Lucas County Children's Services
Marine Corps Reserve - Toys for Tots
Toledo Police Department
ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children's Hospital
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2023
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday - Toledo Walleye
- Millman, Gaucher Join Royals, Chyzowski Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Fall Short in Scoring Frenzy with Savannah 5-4 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Orlando Hands Atlanta 9th Loss in Last Ten Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- A Three-On-One Rush, Rhett Kingston's Journey - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Donate 6,032 Toys and Raise $10,026 in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Event - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Heartwarming Tradition Continues with the Return of Teddy Bear Toss - Florida Everblades
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.