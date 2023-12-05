ECHL Transactions - December 5

December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 5, 2023:

Atlanta:

Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Indy:

Delete Luke McInnis, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Chris Perna, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Tulsa:

Add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Roswell, D suspended by team, removed from roster

