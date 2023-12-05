ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 5, 2023:
Atlanta:
Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Indy:
Delete Luke McInnis, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Chris Perna, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Tulsa:
Add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Xavier Pouliot, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Roswell, D suspended by team, removed from roster
