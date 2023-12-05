Steelheads Donate 6,032 Toys and Raise $10,026 in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Event

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) have announced a record-setting donation raising $10,026 of cash contributions for the club's 26th annual Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, in partnership with the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps, sending 6,023 stuffed animals onto the ice at the Idaho Central Arena Saturday night.

All 6,023 stuffed animals collected will be donated to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program here in the Treasure Valley. In conjunction, the record-setting $10,026 of cash donations will also be going to the Toys for Tots program.

"We are very grateful for the generosity of so many involved to help make this a special event year in and year out," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "This event could not be possible without the help from our Booster Club, the U.S. Marine Corps, and everyone who helped donate across the Treasure Valley community."

"The efforts of the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps make this event so special every year and we cannot thank them enough," said Rocci Johnson, spokesperson for the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club. "The Steelheads, their fans and their boosters continue to step up every single year, helping provide a significant portion of our local Marine Crops Toys for Tots annual toy drive. And a whole lot of Treasure Valley kids are going to have a merrier Christmas as a result. We look forward to continuing this tradition for many more years to come."

Idaho travels to Kansas City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for a matchup between the top two teams in the Mountain Division.

