Carson Gicewicz Recalled from Loan to AHL Milwaukee

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that forward Carson Gicewicz has been recalled from loan, to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Gicewicz, 26, has posted 15 points (5G, 10A) through 18 games with Atlanta, featuring three power play goals.

During the last three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the native of Orchard Park, NY had a very successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.

The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they hit the road for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta pays Savannah a visit for the first time this season, Friday night, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, the Gladiators head to Orlando, for a rematch against the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

