Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 5

Oilers travel to Fort Wayne and Wheeling on seven-game point streak after sweeping Utah and gaining point against Wichita last week

OVERALL RECORD: 10-6-3-0 (23 points, Third in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-0-1-0

FAST FACTS

-Kyle Crnkovic is on a six-game point streak (4G, 7A)

. Alec Butcher is on a three-game point streak (3G, 1A)

. Jaxsen Wiebe is on a three-game point streak (2G, 2A)

. Julian Junca is on a two-game winning streak

. Reggie Millette earned his first assist and point as an Oiler on Dec. 2

. Luka Profaca leads all ECHL defenseman with three power-play goals

. Kyle Crnkovic is tied for fourth in rookie scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A)

. Kishaun Gervais has three points (2G, 1A) in his last four games

. Karl Bourdrias has three points (1G, 2A) since returning from personal leave

. Kristian Stead and Julian Junca are a combined 5-0-2-0 in Tulsa's last seven games

.Dante Sheriff has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games

. Jimmy Lodge has three points in his last two games (1G, 2A)

. Duggie Lagrone netted his first of the season on Dec. 3

. The Oilers scored on the penalty kill, power play and at even strength on Dec. 3

. Kylor Wall has five points (1G, 4A) in his last five games

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa has power-play goals in five straight games

. The Oilers are 5-0-2-0 in their last seven games

. The Oilers are 6-0-2-0 when scoring first

. Tulsa is 5-2-0-0 in three-goal games

. The Oilers had played in four consecutive overtime games before defeating Utah 6-3 in regulation on Dec. 2

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 in December

. Tulsa is 10-3-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. The Oilers are 8-0-2-0 when leading after two periods

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when scoring short handed

. Tulsa ranks seventh with 3.68 goals scored per game

. The Oilers are second in shots-per-game average with 36.26

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 29- INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita Thunder

- Oilers lost 5-4 in overtime

- Wichita outshot the Oilers 38-28

- Tulsa had a 4-1 lead heading into the third

- Kyle Crnkovic and Dante Sheriff both recorded two-point games (1G, 1A)

- Alec Butcher scored on his first shot as an Oiler

. Jaxsen Wiebe recorded an assist in his Oilers debut

. Kristian Stead stopped 33 of 38 shots

. Tulsa went 1/2 on the power play and 4/7 on the penalty kill

Friday, Dec. 2- BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies

- Oilers won 6-3

- Tulsa outshot Utah 39-25

. Alec Butcher scored the first Oiler's goal for the second straight game

- Alec Butcher scored two goals

. Karl Boudrias recorded two assists, playing as a forward

- Anthony Costantini earned his first multi-point game as a pro (2A)

. Kyle Crnkovic recorded two points (1G, 1A)

. Jaxsen Wiebe finished with a goal and a fight

. Jimmy Lodge scored his first goal of the season and two points (1G, 1A)

. Julian Junca stopped 22 of 25 shots

. Reggie Millette picked up his first point as an Oiler

- Tulsa went 2/ 3on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill

Sunday, Dec. 3- BOK Center- Utah Grizzlies

- Oilers won 4-1

- Tulsa outshot Wichita 30-28

. Duggie Lagrone scored his first goal of the season

- Jaxsen Wiebe scored a short-handed goal, continuing he and Kyle Crnkovic's point streaks

- Karl Boudrias and Jimmy Lodge both earned assists for the second-straight game

- Kishaun Gervais scored his second goal of the week

. Julian Junca made 27 saves on 28 shots

. Tyler Poulsen had a two-point game (1G, 1A)

- Alec Butcher obtained a three-game point streak

. Tyler Poulsen tied Michael Farren for team lead in goals (8)

. Tulsa went 1/2 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, Dec. 8 at Fort Wayne- Memorial Coliseum - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Wheeling- WesBanco Arena - 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Wheeling- WesBanco Arena - 3:10 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 20 - Kyle Crnkovic

GOALS: 8 - Michael Farren, Tyler Poulsen

ASSISTS: 13 - Kyle Crnkovic

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 20 - Luka Profaca, Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Luka Profaca

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima, Jaxsen Wiebe

GW GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 65- Carson Focht

WINS: 3 - Tomas Suchanek, Kristian Stead, Julian Junca

GAA: 2.38 - Julian Junca

SAVE %: .908 - Tomas Suchanek

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/51 (25.5%) (7th)

Last Week -4/7 (57.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 45/62 (72.6%) (27th)

Last Week - 8/12 (66.7%)

