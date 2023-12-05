Murphy Recalled by Wranglers, Rush Add D-Man Perna

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy started each of the last three games for Rapid City, and posted the single-game high in saves in late October vs. Kansas City (47). The rookie goaltender has constantly kept the Rush in games through the season including narrow losses to league-leading Idaho.

The Rush have also agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Perna. After playing the entirety of last season in Tulsa, Perna has started this season with Pensacola and Quad City of the SPHL.

Perna was a day-in, day-out blueliner for Tulsa last season, seeing action in 54 games and logging eight assists for the Oilers. Prior to making his professional debut last season, the New York-native played four seasons with SUNY-Geneseo.

Rapid City's blueline is fully stocked and ready for action this Thursday vs. Wichita at home. Game time is 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

