Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Loaned to AHL's Ontario Reign

December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen has signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Haiskanen, 26, has totaled 12 points (2G, 10A) in 19 games for the Steelheads this season with a +8 rating. Last season the Fargo, ND native was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).

This is his first call-up to the American Hockey League and the second Idaho player to sign a PTO in the AHL this year; Dylan Wells (Tucson).

Idaho travels to Kansas City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for a matchup between the top two teams in the Mountain Division.

