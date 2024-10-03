Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that Training Camp will begin on Monday, October 7th at the Idaho Central Arena.

The roster for Training Camp will be released Monday morning.

Monday, October 7th 10:45 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Tuesday, October 8th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Wednesday, October 9th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Thursday, October 10th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Friday, October 11th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Saturday, October 12th 7:10 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Central Arena

Sunday, October 13th 3:10 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Falls

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

