Gladiators Fall Short in Scoring Frenzy with Savannah 5-4

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (9-8-0-0) fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (6-10-2-1) in a nine-goal shootout on Saturday night.

Savannah opened the scoring with a tally from forward Vincent Marleau after the puck took a fortuitous bounce in traffic, sneaking past the right pad of Tyler Harmon. (6:26)

The Gladiators were able to tie the game less than a minute later as Ryan Cranford drove in on a breakaway and netted the dish with a backhand shot past Savannah netminder Michael Bullion to knot the game up at one apiece. (6:58)

The Gladiators took the lead seven minutes into the second stanza after Alex Whelan intercepted the puck at center ice and beat the blocker of Bullion. (3:51)

Things would continue to err in favor of Atlanta as defenseman Griffin Luce extended the lead to 3-1 after sniping a shot into the top right corner. (9:02)

Not to be outdone by their peach state counterparts, the Ghost Pirates exploded for three goals in less than seven minutes to take the lead - headlined by two goals from Logan Drevitch (10:36, 15:23) and another from Anthony Collins. (17:18)

Despite the shift in momentum, the Gladiators were able to tie the game after delivering on yet another breakaway, this time from Mitch Fossier, as he jammed the puck through the five-hole of Bullion. (19:06)

Savannah broke the tie early in the third frame after Brent Pederson scored from the slot to put the Ghost Pirates up by one. (4:48)

The Gladiators bowed up and went on full attack mode, outshooting the Ghost Pirates 20-8 in the third period.

Despite a handful of promising chances, Bullion was able to deny each attempt as the Ghost Pirates exacted their revenge after losing at Gas South Arena a week prior.

Harmon ended the night with 18 saves off of 23 shots while his counterpart Michael Bullion ended the night registering 38 saves off of 42 Atlanta shots.

