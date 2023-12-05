Florida Everblades Heartwarming Tradition Continues with the Return of Teddy Bear Toss

December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are thrilled to announce the return of their cherished holiday tradition, the Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Fifth Third Bank, scheduled for this Saturday, December 9 at 7:00pm against the South Carolina Stingrays at Hertz Arena.

Stephanie Green, South Florida Regional President of Fifth Third Bank, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "As the Official Bank of the Florida Everblades, we're honored to present the Teddy Bear Toss once again. This heartwarming tradition allows Blades fans to support local children with Teddy Bears during the holiday season. We're delighted to be part of this initiative."

During Saturday's game, the Everblades will don specialty-themed jerseys that were hand drawn and designed by children at Golisano Children's Hospital. The Everblades main crest logo for the teddy bear toss jersey was designed by Jayden Torres, who is a blades fan and battling a rare disease. Jayden attended last year's Teddy Bear Toss game then was back in the hospital on the actual day the team delivered the bears to the local hospital the following week. These unique jerseys will be auctioned off to fans via Dash following the game.

Chris Palin, Executive Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer for the Everblades, shared, "We're delighted to bring back the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, an event that embodies the spirit of giving during this season of joy. Partnering with Fifth Third Bank and Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation underscores our commitment to our community."

Proceeds from the jersey auction will go directly to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, supporting children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families while funding essential research to combat the disease. Bear Necessities is proud to co-sponsor this heartwarming event.

Fans are encouraged to bring or purchase stuffed animals to toss onto the ice following the first Everblades goal of the night. These stuffed animals will be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital and various local causes, spreading cheer among children in need.

Kathleen Casey the President and Founder of Bear Necessities shared how truly grateful they are to be co-sponsoring the Teddy Bear Toss again this year. "We are honored for this tremendous partnership with the Florida Everblades. The outpouring of generosity from the entire community is overwhelming; when you see the Teddy Bears flying out onto the ice, chills run up and down your spine, it's very touching. The proceeds from the jersey's will greatly assist us in our mission to bring hope and joy to children and their families battling cancer. We can't begin to express our thanks! Hope to see you all there for an exciting night and a big win for the Everblades!"

The festivities will commence with a free tailgate featuring live music and bounce houses from 5:00-7:00 pm before Saturday's game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.