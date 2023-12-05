Millman, Gaucher Join Royals, Chyzowski Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley
December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading. Additionally, forward Jacob Gaucher has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley and forward Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Millman, 22, has appeared in five games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a goal for one point and two penalty minutes with the Royals across his appearances in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers and two-game series against the Maine Mariners on November 24 and 25.
With Lehigh Valley, Millman recorded three points (3a), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Gaucher, 22, has registered a -3 rating in two games for the Royals to this season. The Longueuil, Quebec native has recorded a point (1a) and eight penalty minutes in eight games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.
The 6'3", 185-pound, right-shot forward scored 22 goals and finished tied for sixth among rookies in points (61) in the ECHL with Reading last season. He attended the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp as a Camp Invite and notched an assist in his first NHL preseason game on September 29 against the Boston Bruins.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals open a three-game week with a road game against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6 at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Royals return home on Friday, December 8 to open a two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Join the Royals for their La Noche de Los Royales promotional game - presented by Visions Federal Credit Union - at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena on Friday before the they hold their annual Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss game - presented by Sole IT Solutions - on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
Order tickets for the Royals La Noche de Los Royals and Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss games on Dec. 8 and 9: royalshockey.com/tickets
-
Upcoming Games:
La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
Latin American music and dance performances
Spanish speaking in-arena host
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us as we salute our armed forces
Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal
Military Appreciation specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Camo bucket hat
Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester
Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game
Friendship bracelet making
Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era
Swiftie trivia
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
