Royals Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster & Public Practices

October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their initial 23-player roster and open public practices for Training Camp. The first day of Royals' Training Camp is Saturday, October 5th.

All fans can attend Training Camp practices in the bowl seat area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn Street. Fans must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of both Training Camp practices at 11:30 a.m.

Royals' 19-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (6)

2 C.J. Valerian

3 Tony Malinowski

4 Josh MacDonald

6 Logan Britt

15 Emile Chouinard

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (10)

7 Connor Welsh

11 Shawn Kennedy

13 Cameron Cook

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

21 Noah Prokop

28 Travis Broughman

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Reading's initial Training Camp roster totals 19 players, including 10 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton

The roster also has 11 players who are rookies entering the 2024-25 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Vinnie Pupura, C.J. Valerian, Tony Malinowski, Josh MacDonald, Logan Britt, Emile Chouinard, Connor Welsh, Shawn Kennedy, Cameron Cook, Noah Prokop and Tyler Gratton

The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2024-25 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Todd Skirving

The roster has one player returning for their third Royals' Training Camp: Shane Sellar

Four players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, Josh MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

There are four 2024-25 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Powell Connor, Lou-Felix Denis, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 32 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster) so Royals fans can expect more arrivals as the week progresses.

-

Preseason Schedule:

Jason Binkley's contingent will play its first preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals will host Adirondack for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. Admission to the Royals preseason home game on October 12th at Santander Arena is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals.

-

Regular Season Start:

The 23rd season of Royals hockey starts on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Night on Oct. 26th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.