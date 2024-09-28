Five Royals Receive Invites to Phantoms 2024-25 Training Camp

September 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that five players, signed to the club's 2024-25 roster, received tryout invites to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2024-25 Training Camp.

Royals Invited to Phantoms Training Camp:

Logan Britt, D

Brock Caufield, F

Lou-Felix Denis, F

Connor McMenamin, F

Vinnie Purpura, G

The Phantoms Training Camp roster also includes seven former Royals who appeared with the club in previous seasons.

Former Royals attending Phantoms Training Camp (season(s) with Reading):

Jacques Bouquot, F (2023-24)

Matt Brown, F (2023-24)

Parker Gahagen, G (2023-24)

Jacob Gaucher, F (2022-23, 2023-24)

Tyler Gratton, F (2023-24)

Matteo Mann, D (2023-24)

Zayde Wisdom, F (2022-23)

Lehigh Valley's Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the preseason schedule on the road at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, October 6.

Reading's Training Camp begins on Saturday, October 5 - Stay tuned for information about Open Public Training Camp practices at Santander Arena. Follow @Reading Royals on X, Facebook and Instagram for all updates.

What's Upcoming:

The Royals are set for their HOME preseason game at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th and Opening Night at Santander Arena, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th. The first home game of the regular season for the Royals is against the Wheeling Nailers, who become divisional opponents with the Royals for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Admission to the preseason home game is a suggested $5 donation to benefit Slapshot Charities. Click HERE for preseason game admission.

Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale for all 36 home games. Single game tickets can be purchased HERE or at RoyalsHockey.com.

Single Game Tickets

Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan, Big-6 Game Plan, or Royals365 Membership).

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

