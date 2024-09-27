Reading Jr. Royals Go 2-2-1 in DVHL Week Three Action, Barto & Yeo Combine for Five Goals in PeeWees 5-3 Win over Hershey Jr. Bears

Reading, PA - The Reading Jr. Royals, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network, Squirts, PeeWees and Bantams teams recorded a 2-2-1 combined record in week two of the Delaware Valley Hockey League regular season. The Jr. Royals lit the lamp a total of 20 times across six games. The weekend was highlighted by a 5-3 victory for the PeeWees over the Hershey Jr. Bears at Santander Arena on Saturday, September 21 which featured a hat-trick scored by Dominic Barto and a pair of goals by Blake Yeo.

"Each team continues to get better every week," said Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman. "I'm excited to see what a few more weeks and practices can do for the program."

Squirts 10U Results:

~ 0-1-1 Record, Outscored 6-12 ~

9-3 Loss vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens at Santander Arena

3-3 Tie vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Jr. Penguins at Toyota Sportsplex

PeeWees 12U Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-3 ~

5-3 Win vs. Hershey Jr. Bears at Santander Arena

Bantams 14U Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Goals even 9-9 ~

6-3 Win vs. Exton Kings at Power Play Rinks

6-3 Loss vs. Quakers at PNY Sports Arena

What's Upcoming:

The perfect way for skaters ages 4-16 years old to learn the game of hockey returns on Oct. 19th, Learn to Play! Register for our Learn to Play program, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, which includes 6 Saturday sessions starting on Oct. 19th. To register and learn more, click Learn to Play.

Coach Bryce Witman is holding private lessons and clinics in the month of October! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills, click See All Clinics/Lessons.

