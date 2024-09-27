Grizzlies Sign Forward Tyson Upper for 2024-25 Season
September 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Tyson Upper for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Upper played at the University of Calgary from 2021-2024, where he scored 13 goals, 20 assists and had a combined +17 rating in three seasons. Upper was born and raised in the Calgary area.
Prior to his college days, Upper played in the WHL with Prince George from 2018-2021. In three seasons in the WHL he scored 18 goals and 33 assists.
For information leading up to the 2024-2025 regular season make sure to follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads and TikTok. Tickets for the upcoming season will be available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow and James Shearer. Goaltender Vincent Duplessis.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 27, 2024
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Tyson Upper for 2024-25 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Reading Jr. Royals Go 2-2-1 in DVHL Week Three Action, Barto & Yeo Combine for Five Goals in PeeWees 5-3 Win over Hershey Jr. Bears - Reading Royals
- Charlotte Checkers to Host Scrimmage at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Sign Tough Forward Spencer Kennedy - Norfolk Admirals
- Eight Giveaways Lined up for 2024-25 Season - Maine Mariners
- Register for a RRYHA '24-25 Youth Hockey League, Registrations Open Through October - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Tyson Upper for 2024-25 Season
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Vincent Duplessis for 2024-25 Season
- Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights Announced for Upcoming 30th Season
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Nick Pastorious
- Grizzlies Resign Defenseman Kade Jensen for Upcoming Campaign