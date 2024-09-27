Grizzlies Sign Forward Tyson Upper for 2024-25 Season

September 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Tyson Upper for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Upper played at the University of Calgary from 2021-2024, where he scored 13 goals, 20 assists and had a combined +17 rating in three seasons. Upper was born and raised in the Calgary area.

Prior to his college days, Upper played in the WHL with Prince George from 2018-2021. In three seasons in the WHL he scored 18 goals and 33 assists.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow and James Shearer. Goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

