Bison Sign Brett Budgell and Jake Murray

September 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of forward Brett Budgell and defenseman Jake Murray to ECHL standard player contracts.

Budgell, 23, played a majority of last season with the Iowa Heartlanders scoring 14 goals and 16 assists (30 points) in 44 games. He also skated in 19 AHL games with the Iowa Wild collecting one assist.

The 6-foot, 187-pound forward spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Newfoundland Growlers scoring 16 goals and 36 assists (52 points) with a +14 rating in 72 games. He ranked third on the team in assists and fourth in points.

The St. John's, Newfoundland native played in 270 career QMJHL games with the Charlottetown Islanders registering 107 goals and 134 assists (241 points) with a +79 rating and 199 penalty minutes. He served as team captain for his last two seasons and an alternate for two seasons prior to that.

Murray, 22, skated in 26 games last season with the Idaho Steelheads potting two goals and eight assists (10 points) with a +10 rating. He also dressed in 19 AHL games with the Texas Stars.

The Mississauga, Ontario native played in 257 career OHL games between the Kingston Frontenacs and the Guelph Storm collecting 14 goals and 86 assists (100 points) with 80 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman served as an alternate captain for two full seasons with the Frontenacs and one season with the Storm.

