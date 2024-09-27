Charlotte Checkers to Host Scrimmage at Enmarket Arena

September 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers will host an intrasquad scrimmage at Enmarket Arena as part of their Training Camp on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

The scrimmage will consist of three 20-minute periods. A Checkers Training Camp roster will be announced at a later time.

Ghost Pirates Fantom Club members will receive free admission to the Checkers scrimmage. Tickets can be found in your Ghost Pirates account. Please reach out to a Ghost Pirates representative if you have any questions.

Tickets are available for $15 and are on sale now on Ticketmaster! Parking can be purchased here and is subject to availability.

The Ghost Pirates team store will be open during the scrimmage, including an equipment sale, featuring game-used equipment and practice jerseys from the 2023-24 season.

