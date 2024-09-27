Admirals Sign Tough Forward Spencer Kennedy

September 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Spencer Kennedy to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Kennedy, 23, joins the Admirals for his second full season as a professional. Last year, he suited up for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), where he played a combined 24 games and totaled 82 penalty minutes. He also played in 22 games in the SPHL with Roanoke, Peoria, and Pensacola.

After playing in two seasons with Portage College, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward signed with Roanoke on January 17, 2023. In just 17 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs, Kennedy had 131 penalty minutes along with three goals. His team would go on to win the SPHL championship that season, playing alongside former Admirals such as Gehrett Sargis and Sean Leonard.

