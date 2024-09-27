McKee Returns for Eighth Campaign in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the return of veteran defenseman Mike McKee for the 2024-25 season.

McKee, 31, enters his eighth season with the club, appearing in all 72 games last season and logging 12 points (1g, 11a) and 72 PIM in the first Iron-Man campaign of his career.

"Mike has become one of the best shutdown defenders in the league," head coach Rob Murray said. "He is an excellent penalty killer and a player that can play massive minutes for us. He has established a reputation around the league as a physical, tough player. He is always a fan favorite because of his play on the ice and his involvement with the fans and the Tulsa community. He and I are entering our eighth year together, and he has been a rock for me since our arrival in Tulsa."

The veteran defenseman totals 102 points (19g, 84a) and 815 PIM in 414 regular season games as an Oiler, the third most in franchise history. Additionally, McKee owns eight points (4g,4a) in 31 postseason contests.

The Newmarket, Ontario native has also spent time in the AHL, recording an assist and 14 PIM in 10 games split among Tucson and San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, McKee notched 13 points (6g, 7a) in 101 games with Western Michigan University, playing as both a forward and defenseman for the Broncos.

The 6'5, 240 lbs. defenseman was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round, 140th overall, at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft after impressing with 40 points (5g, 35a), 529 PIM and a plus-22 rating in 101 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars. McKee was the most penalized player in the league in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, earning 237 PIM in 59 games in 2011-12 and 292 PIM in 42 games during the 2012-13 campaign.

McKee joins Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Kylor Wall, Jamie Rome, Jack Clement, Justin Michaelian and Michael Farren as announced signings for the 2024-25 season.

Oilers' on-ice training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the WeStreet Ice Center. Stay tuned for more updates on times and viewing.

Tulsa hosts Wichita for a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers' regular season begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

