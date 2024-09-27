Americans Send Three to AHL Camp

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce that three players are headed to AHL Training Camp in Tucson.

Forwards Riley Ginnell and Mark Duarte, along with defenseman Hudson Wilson, will all be present at the Tucson AHL Camp beginning next week. Americans Coaches B.J. Adams and Brett Ferguson will also be a part of the camp. The Americans open training camp in Allen in early October.

Mark Duarte is the only one of three players attending that has American Hockey League experience. He played in 15 games last season with the Calgary Wranglers. The Hamilton, Ontario native played the majority of last year with the Rapid City Rush (14 goals and 10 assists).

The Americans lone preseason game will be two weeks from tonight (Friday), when the team travels to Tarrant County for an exhibition game against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th. Home-opening weekend is Friday and Saturday, October 25th and 26th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 to secure your seats for both games.

