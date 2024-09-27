Eight Giveaways Lined up for 2024-25 Season

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the list of giveaway items for 2024-2025 on Friday, detailing eight items that fans will be able to obtain at the door at games throughout the season. Headlining the list is the final item, a Terrence Wallin bobblehead that celebrates his career as both a player and coach of the Mariners.

As has become customary, the first giveaway of the season is a magnet schedule, which will be available to fans coming through the door throughout Opening Weekend, while supplies last. Opening Night, presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Friday, October 18th against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM. Limited tickets are available. The weekend continues with Mariners Mayhem on Saturday, October 19th at 6:00 PM. The magnet schedule giveaway is presented by Portland North Dental.

On Sunday, November 3rd, the first 500 kids will receive a Mariners black and gold alternate youth jersey, presented by Nissan. The U.S. Coast Guard will present a rally towel to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, November 16th which is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Martin's Point Health Care.

Martin's Point Health Care will sponsor its own giveaway as part of the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 8th, with a winter beanie to the first 1,000 fans. The Teddy Bear Toss is presented by Bath Savings. Pajama Party on Saturday, December 28th features a Mariners pillowcase giveaway.

Moving into 2025, Pucks & Paws night will include a pet bandana giveaway, presented by UNUM. On February 7th, as part of 207 Day, presented by Eaton Peabody, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 207-themed t-shirt, presented by Unifirst.

The final giveaway of the season comes on Friday, March 21st, which is Youth Hockey Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Terrence Wallin bobblehead: half-jersey, half-suit to signify his career as a Mariners player and now coach. The bobblehead is presented by Venture Solar. It will be the third bobblehead in team history, with the previous two featuring Beacon the Puffin.

A full list of the giveaways schedule is below:

2024-25 GIVEAWAYS SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Giveaway Quantity

Fri, Oct. 18, 2024

Sat, Oct. 19, 2024 7:15 PM

6:00 PM Magnet Schedule While supplies last

Sun, Nov. 3, 2024 3:00 PM Youth Jersey First 500 kids

Sat, Nov. 16, 2024 6:00 PM Rally Towel First 1,000 fans

Sun. Dec. 8, 2024 3:00 PM Winter Beanie First 1,000 fans

Sat, Dec. 28, 2024 6:00 PM Pillowcase First 1,000 fans

Sat, Jan. 26, 2025 6:00 PM Pet Bandana First 1,000 fans

Fri, Feb. 7, 2025 7:15 PM 207 T-Shirt First 1,000 fans

Fri, Mar. 21, 2025 7:15 PM Terrence Wallin bobblehead First, 1,000 fans

All promotions are subject to change

All giveaways items will be distributed exclusively on the day of the game and cannot be obtained before the designated date or via purchase. The schedule is subject to change with the potential of additional giveaways to be added.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

