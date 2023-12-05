Orlando Hands Atlanta 9th Loss in Last Ten Games

December 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (9-9-0-0) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (9-7-1-1) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Three Stars

1. P. Newell

2. S. Jandric

3. A. Whelan

After a back and forth first frame, Orlando netted the first goal in the opening minute of the second, after capitalizing off a Gladiator turnover in neutral ice. Steven Jandric walked into Gladiator territory, and snapped a shot past Gustavs Grigals. (0:34)

Less than three minutes later, Atlanta would receive their first power play of the game, and they wasted no time in evening the score. Pristine passing led to Alex Whelan depositing the game tying goal into the wide-open cage. (3:14)

The game would remain tied until the third, when once again, special teams would prove to be the difference. In the dying seconds of the power play, Orlando's Aaron Luchuk ripped a shot from the right circle that tipped off the stick of Patrick Newell and past Gustavs Grigals. (12:42)

In a similar position as the game previous, the Gladiators tried tirelessely to find the game-tying goal but were stimied time and time again by Solar Bear goaltender Colten Ellis.

Gustavs Grigals completed the afternoon with 35 saves on 37 shots, while on the other side, Colten Ellis denied 23 of 24.

