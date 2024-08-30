Gladiators Announce 2024-25 Promo Schedule

August 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today the team's promo schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

The Gladiators will reintroduce a family-friendly lineup of promotional nights, featuring a variety of themes and interests to appeal to all fans. Key games will feature Teddy Bear Toss on December 13th, Marvel Night on November 29th, Hockey Heritage Weekend on March 1st and 2nd, and Heroes Night on March 14th.

Please find the Atlanta Gladiators promo night schedule, below.

October 19th & 20th

Opening Weekend - The Gladiators open the 2024-25 campaign with an out-of-division matchup with the Indy Fuel, on Saturday, October 19th, at 7 p.m. followed by an afternoon contest the next day.

October 30th

Scooby Doo Night - Ruh-Roh, it's Scooby-Doo night at Gas South Arena! Celebrate Halloween early with Scooby-Doo and the Atlanta Gladiators, on Wednesday, October 30, at 7 p.m.

November 14th & March 26th

School Day Games - Students from the greater Atlanta area will enjoy a unique educational experience on Thursday, November 14, and March 26th at 10:30 a.m! Each student attending this game will receive a STEM/STEAM approved hockey-related workbook that covers a variety of subjects, and relates to the great game of hockey!

November 23rd

80's Night - Step back in time to the raddest decade ever with our 80's night, on November 23rd. Get ready for a nostalgia filled night with retro tunes, fun-filled hockey, and more.

November 27th

Hops & Hockey - Be sure to join us on November 27th for a day full of hockey and beers from local breweries!

November 29th

Marvel Night & Jersey Frenzy - Celebrate Marvel night with the Atlanta Gladiators, while having the opportunity to purchase a Gladiator themed jersey at a discounted rate!

December 8th

Sing for Santa - Be sure to join the Atlanta Gladiators on December 8th, when the Greenville Swamp Rabbits come to town for a festive night at Gas South Arena. Enjoy watching each team engage in spirited competition amidst the joyful atmosphere of the season.

December 13th

Ugly Sweater & Teddy Bear Toss - On December 13, it's time for one of our best games of the year, Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to Gas South Arena, and when we score our first goal, be sure to toss them onto the ice in celebration. It's a game where each bear thrown represents a smile shared, making a meaningful impact both on and off the ice.

December 21st

Margaritaville Night - Escape to Margaritaville when the Gladiators take on the Jacksonville Icemen at Gas South Arena. Kick off your flip flops and enjoy a game where hockey meets paradise.

December 28th

Stick it to Cancer - Join the Gladiators as they honor those that have fought and are fighting their battle with cancer on Stick it to Cancer Night.

January 11th

Wizard Night - Be ready for a magical experience during Wizard Night! You won't want to miss what the Gladiators have in store for this first-ever theme night.

January 18th

Star Wars Night & Scout Night - One of the most popular theme nights of the year, Star Wars night returns on Saturday, January 18th, at 7 p.m, when the Gladiators take on their bitter rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

February 1st

Women in Business & Girl Scout Night - Women in business night is BACK! Prior to our game on February 1st against the Bloomington Bison, there will be a panel of influential women within the area sharing their story of how they got to where they are today.

February 2nd

Bluey Night - Bring the kids for a fun afternoon, as we celebrate Bluey at Gas South Arena, when the Gladiators take on the Bloomington Bison at 3 p.m!

March 1st and 2nd

Hockey Heritage Weekend - We're celebrating the rich hockey history in Atlanta for the whole weekend as we take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

March 14th

Heroes Night - On March 14th, we honor and recognize all those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

March 29th

Retro Gaming Night - Join us for "Retro Game Night" when the Gladiators take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Gas South Arena, on Saturday, November 23, at 7 p.m. Don't miss out on a unique fusion of sports and digital entertainment, on a night where pixels meet pucks!

April 6th

Fan Appreciation Night - Join us for our final home game of the 2024-25 season, where we celebrate the best fans in the ECHL, when the Gladiators face the Jacksonville Icemen at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 30, 2024

Gladiators Announce 2024-25 Promo Schedule - Atlanta Gladiators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.