Ghost Pirates Sign Graham McPhee

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the club has signed forward Graham McPhee to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

McPhee, 26, spent the 2023-24 campaign with the AHL's Belleville Senators, registering four goals and two assists in 33 games. In four AHL seasons spent with Belleville and Bakersfield, he's appeared in 110 contests, producing 23 points.

"I think Graham is going to be a great fit," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He wants to be put in a position to be a great contributor on our team offensively. We are going to provide him with an opportunity to do that right away. He has AHL experience, which was intriguing to us because he is going to help lead our team and be counted on."

McPhee is a native of Bethesda, MD, and played four years collegiately at Boston College from 2016-20. He was selected in the fifth round (149th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. While representing the United States in 2015-16, McPhee captured a bronze medal in the U18 World Junior Championship. His father, George, currently serves as the President of Hockey Operations for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Ghost Pirates have signed the following players to ECHL deals for the 2024-25 season: Logan Drevitch (F), Ross Armour (F), Reece Vitelli (F), Nick Granowicz (F), Kyle Jeffers (F), Will Riedell (D), Devon Paliani (F), Graham McPhee (F)

