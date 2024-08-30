2024-25 Promo Schedule Set

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the 2024-25 promotional schedule has been released.

Adirondack will host giveaways all throughout the season including the Home Opener, Military Appreciation Night, Teddy Bear Toss / Firefighter Night, New Year's Eve Celebration, Kid's Day, Law Enforcement Night, Country Night and Stick it to Cancer Weekend. In addition to theme nights, Friday home games will feature $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday home games will be $4 Michelob Ultra courtesy of Saratoga Eagle.

"We are excited for another season of entertaining and meaningful promotions," said Team President Jeff Mead. "Fans will be thrilled to see popular theme nights return, food and drink specials, new themes and giveaways and much more."

The Thunder will host FREE postgame skates with the team on Sunday, November 17 and Sunday, January 12. Fans that attend the game can skate for free with the players after the game has concluded and must bring their own skates. Additionally, the Thunder will host a FREE postgame autograph session on Sunday, February 16.

"Last year the community helped raise over $303,000 for local efforts and many of our biggest games this season will allow us to continue to give back to the community that supports us so well," added Mead.

Specialty jerseys this season will be Military Appreciation Night, 10th Anniversary Celebration, Kid's Day Game, Affiliate Weekend, Law Enforcement Night, Country Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend and Fan Appreciation Weekend.

The 2024-25 schedule is HERE!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

