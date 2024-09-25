ECHL Partners with GameAbove Entertainment for "ECHL Unfiltered" Docuseries

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and GameAbove Entertainment announced today the upcoming release of ECHL Unfiltered, a new sports docuseries that focuses on the developmental league for both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League. The first season will feature the Idaho Steelheads and premiere on Sep. 29 at 8 p.m. MT on NHL Network.

Capturing the drive to advance to the next level for our players, coaches, and officials and showcasing their talents is what our League's development is all about, said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. The opportunities to capture the drama and excitement as this process unfolds are riveting and will highlight the ECHL's role in professional hockey's development in North America and the unique markets we serve.

Directed and executive produced by Tyler Nimmons, ECHL Unfiltered will follow a team's behind-the-scenes journey throughout a season, providing exclusive and unfiltered access to the raw reality of players, coaches, and communities that make up this dynamic league. The Idaho Steelheads, two-time Kelly Cup champions and affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, take the spotlight in the inaugural season of ECHL Unfiltered.

The narrative showcases a range of players, including experienced veterans competing for one last chance at success and young, aspiring rookies dreaming of reaching the NHL. It also covers the league's significant growth and explores the factors contributing to its expansion.

Hockey enthusiasts can relish the dynamic and thrilling world of one of the most compelling minor professional hockey leagues through NHL Network and FloHockey.

ECHL Unfiltered NHL Network Schedule, all times mountain:

Episodes 1 and 2: Sunday, Sep. 29, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Episode 3 through 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

It has been an incredible experience working on this project throughout the season, said Nimmons. With how the season ended in the summer of 2023 for the Steelheads, we wanted to capture this pursuit of redemption. There's also the tale of what minor league hockey and the ECHL are about. The grit, toughness, the organizations, communities, the people, it's all there.

The ECHL has been steadily expanding since 1988 and has 29 active teams, with five new expansion teams added since 2020. The league's commitment to community involvement and exciting gameplay has developed a loyal fan base. The ECHL's growing popularity is also due to increased media coverage, celebrity investors, online streaming services, and social media promotion.

