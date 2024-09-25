Bison Complete Hockey Operations Staff

September 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the hirings of Athletic Therapist Matt Borucki, Head Equipment Manager Josh Pentico, Assistant Equipment Manager Austin Roots-MacKay and Strength and Conditioning Coach Jesse Cook.

Borucki worked with the Toledo Walleye last season for their Immersion Internship Program which included work during the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs. He also worked with Madonna University men's and women's soccer teams as an Assistant Athletic Trainer before accepting his role with the Bison.

The Westland, Michigan native worked as clinical student in 2021-22 with Adrian College women's NCAA D3 ice hockey team and the Toledo St. Francis high school hockey team.

Borucki attended Adrian College and earned a Bachelor of Exercise Science and Pre-Athletic Training Degree in 2023 & Master of Science in Athletic Training Degree in 2024.

Pentico spent the two previous seasons as the Head Equipment Manager with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In his first season, the team won the President's Cup as league champions. In addition, Pentico worked with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, as the Assistant Visiting Clubhouse Manager from 2019-2024.

The Des Moines, Iowa native was the Head Equipment Manager for the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) in 2021-22 where the team claimed the regular season championship.

Pentico also served as the Second Assistant Equipment Manager with the Iowa Wild (AHL) from 2019-2021.

Roots-MacKay spent the previous three seasons with the Barrie Colts in the OHL as an assistant equipment manager. He attended Lambton College in Sarnia, Ontario for Preservice Fire Fighting and worked for a local fire department during his time with the Colts. Originally from Barrie, Ontario, Roots-MacKay played organized competitive hockey, football and baseball.

Cook is the President of TPA Sports, a premiere strength & conditioning center located in Toronto, Ontario. He is also currently the Director of Physical Wellness for the York University men's varsity hockey team, overseeing their strength & conditioning since 2018.

The Toronto, Ontario native was named the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Toronto Six (NWHL/PHF) from 2020 to 2023. His final season concluded with a league championship. From 2019-2022, Cook served as the Director of Performance for the Maine Nordiques (NAHL) as well as their organizational development programs. He spent four seasons in the ECHL as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Brampton Beast from 2016-2020.

Cook holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from York University and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Options are available to join The Herd at all levels of commitment! The Bison are currently running a LIMITED TIME promotional offer for Full Season Memberships, starting at just $699 a seat in prime center ice areas. Half Season and Flex Voucher Memberships are also available, along with the six-game plan, starting at just $134 a seat! Please check out bloomingtonbisonhockey.com for all ticket offerings and submit a ticket request to be contacted by your own personal Ticket Sales Account Executive!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.