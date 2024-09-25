K-Wings Sign Defenseman Jaden Shields, Add Goalie Dylan Myskiw on PTO

September 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie defenseman Jaden Shields (SPC) and rookie goaltender Dylan Myskiw (PTO) have signed contracts for the 2024-25 season.

"Jaden Shields is an elusive defenseman," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He's a good puck mover and put up good numbers at Adrian from the back end."

Shields (SPC), 24, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 176-pound, Royal Oak, MI native coming off of a 39-point (11g-28a) season for Adrian College (NCAA-III) in 32 games as an alternate captain. He then signed with Tulsa and made his professional debut, notching three assists in three games with one playoff appearance for the Oilers.

"Being a Michigan native, I am absolutely thrilled to join the K-Wings," Shields said. "I have heard nothing but great things about Wings Event Center and the support from the community. I'm very excited to play in front of an electric crowd all season."

The rookie defender played four seasons at Adrian (2020-24), helping the Bulldogs win a National Championship in 2021-22 and scoring 121 points (24g-97a) in 110 games in his collegiate career.

Myskiw (PTO), 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 174-pound, Winnipeg, MB native who suited up in 21 games at the University of Western Ontario (USports) in 2023-24, posting a 3.74 goals against average and .896 save percentage.

"Dylan Myskiw is a sound goalie with good technique," Martin said. "He battles in the net and makes the first save."

The rookie netminder appeared in 48 games in three seasons (2021-24) at Western Ontario, finishing his collegiate career with a 3.31 goals against average and .902 save percentage.

The K-Wings will continue filling their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

