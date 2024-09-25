Singer-Songwriter Pelch to Perform at the Home Opener

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières warmly welcomes singer-songwriter Pelch, who'll be performing at the team's home opener on Friday, October 18.

The young Quebecer can boast of more than 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. Multi-talented, he also played hockey into his teenage years.

Pelch will perform before puck drop when the Lions faceoff against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals on Friday, October 18, and he'll continue his performance during the first and second intermissions. The game marks the start of the Lions' fourth season in the ECHL.

It's an opportunity for Pelch to combine his two passions, namely hockey and music.

