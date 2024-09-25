Singer-Songwriter Pelch to Perform at the Home Opener
September 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières warmly welcomes singer-songwriter Pelch, who'll be performing at the team's home opener on Friday, October 18.
The young Quebecer can boast of more than 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. Multi-talented, he also played hockey into his teenage years.
Pelch will perform before puck drop when the Lions faceoff against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals on Friday, October 18, and he'll continue his performance during the first and second intermissions. The game marks the start of the Lions' fourth season in the ECHL.
It's an opportunity for Pelch to combine his two passions, namely hockey and music.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 25, 2024
- ECHL Partners with GameAbove Entertainment for "ECHL Unfiltered" Docuseries - Idaho Steelheads
- Singer-Songwriter Pelch to Perform at the Home Opener - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Sign Denis Smirnov for Third Straight Season - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Singer-Songwriter Pelch to Perform at the Home Opener
- Two Current Lions and Two Stalwarts from Last Season Attending Canadiens' Training Camp
- 12 Not-To-Be-Missed Theme Games
- Logan Nijhoff Signs with the Lions
- Luc-Olivier Blain Joins the Lions' Coaching Staff