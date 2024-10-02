Idaho Steelheads Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Texas Stars Camp

October 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that six players contracted on the Steelheads 2024-25 roster will be participating at the AHL's Texas Stars camp beginning today.

FORWARDS (4)

Thomas Caron

Connor MacEachern

Lynden McCallum

Blake Swetlikoff

DEFENSEMEN (2)

Romain Rodzinski

Mike Vorlicky

The Idaho Steelheads will begin Training Camp at the Idaho Central Arena on Monday, October 7th. Full Training Camp schedule and roster to come at a later date. For any media requests please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media, Cam McGuire, at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

