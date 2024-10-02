Rush Announce Intrasquad Scrimmage

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday the team is taking the ice for an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, October 12, at The Monument Ice Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The game will consist of two 25-minute periods.

The event is free and open to the public. Concession stands will be open. This also marks the first opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their tickets.

The intrasquad scrimmage concludes the first week of 2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwreck's Bar & Grill. Morning practices at The Monument Ice Arena from Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 will be free and open to the public as well with doors opening at 10:15 a.m.

