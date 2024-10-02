Ten Current & Former Icemen Players Participating in Rochester's AHL Training Camp

October 2, 2024

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that a total of ten players who are currently under contract with the Icemen for this season, or players who have previously played for the Icemen are currently participating in Rochester's AHL Training Camp which opened on Wednesday.

The players participating in Rochester's camp that are under contract with Jacksonville for the 2024-25 season are forwards Zach Jordan, Josh Nodler, defenseman Robert Calisti and goaltender Matt Vernon.

Six additional players who have seen time with the Icemen but are on an AHL or NHL contract this season are also seeing action in camp with the Americans. This includes forwards Riley Fiddler-Schultz (AHL/ROC), Brendan Harris (AHL/ROC), Olivier Nadeau (NHL/ BUF), Brendan Warren (AHL/ROC), defenseman Noah Laaouan (AHL/ROC) and goaltender Michael Houser (AHL/ROC).

The Icemen are set to open their 2024 Training Camp on Monday, October 7 at the Community First Igloo. The first pracice session will take place at 10:30 a.m. A full training camp schedule will be released on Friday.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Robert Calisti (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Davis Koch (F)

Brody Crane (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

