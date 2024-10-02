Admirals Sign Kelly and Yavish to Standard Player Contracts

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Nathan Kelly and forward German Yavash to contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Kelly, 23, joins the Admirals after completing his four-year collegiate career with Union College last season. In 35 games with Union, Kelly had eight points (1g, 7a).

The South Delta, BC native signed with Norfolk on March 22 where he played in two games with the Admirals last season. Moments after signing his first professional contract, Kelly took the ice in Glens Falls, NY where he was a +1 against the Adirondack Thunder.

Yavash, 21, inks his first professional contract with the Admirals after playing in 46 games with the Lincoln Stars (USHL) last season. In those contests, he totaled 12 points (8g, 4a) and led the team with 100 penalty minutes.

Yavash came to the United States from Belarus in 2021 and signed with the Fargo Force (USHL), where he had a career-high 23 points (9g, 14a).

