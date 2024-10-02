Bison Strike Deal with Two Forwards

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of forwards Linus Hemstrom and Chongmin Lee to ECHL standard player contracts.

Hemstrom, 20, played the last two seasons in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs amassing 35 goals and 58 assists (93 points) in 129 career games. Last season, he ranked fourth on the team with 23 goals and fifth with 30 assists and 53 points.

In 2022-23, the Gavle, Sweden native led the team with 28 assists and finished third on the team with 40 points.

The 6-foot, 176-pound forward won a Gold Medal at the 2021-22 U18 World Junior Championships with Team Sweden. That same year, he helped Team Sweden claim a Bronze Medal in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Lee, 25, skated in the Asia League over the past two seasons collecting 19 goals and 28 assists (47 points) with a +49 rating in 33 games.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward was crowned Asia League Champion with the HL Anyang.

The Seoul, Korea native previously played in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings totaling 22 goals and 40 assists (62 points) in 134 games from 2016-2020. In 2018-19, he helped lead the Spruce Kings to a league championship.

