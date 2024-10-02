Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Double O's Coffee

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Double O's Coffee, becoming the official coffee provider of the hockey club.

"We are excited to welcome Double O's Coffee on board as a sponsor for the 2024-25 season," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "With the long season ahead, our players will be properly fueled by Double O's Coffee. We look forward to working with Colby and Double O's in the future."

Double O's has two Central Florida locations in Apopka and Ocoee, with a future location opening in Las Vegas, NV.

"We're excited to be the official coffee sponsor of the Solar Bears and fuel both the team and their amazing fans," said Colby O'Brien, Owner of Double O's Coffee. "Here's to a great season ahead, let's go Solar Bears!"

Double O's wants fans to join them for "Solar Bears Sunday's" during the season. At both Double O's locations, they will give one (1) Solar Bears Ticket Voucher for every coffee purchased. Example: One (1) purchased coffee will receive one (1) Solar Bears Ticket Voucher. (while supplies last)

The Solar Bears open their 2024-25 home schedule on Saturday, October 26 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

