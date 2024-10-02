Byron de Rose Joins ECHL as Manager of Hockey Administration

October 2, 2024







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that it has hired Byron de Rose as Manager of Hockey Administration. He will begin his new role immediately.

De Rose will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the ECHL Hockey Operations Department including the organization and release of team rosters, salary cap, player background and immigration matters, while also overseeing all transactions and ongoing relations with the PHPA and other leagues.

He joins the ECHL with over five years of experience in the sports industry. Last season, he spent time with both the National Hockey League Toronto Office and the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball. He served as the All-Star Location Office Coordinator for the NHL, helping to plan and coordinate behind-the-scenes efforts for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. De Rose spent his time with the Blue Jays serving as the Coordinator of Facility Operations, aiding senior management with the operations of the Rogers Centre facility and the Jays' event staff. From 2021-2023, de Rose was Coordinator of Operations and Team Services Assistant for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators where he supported executive staff with business and event operations. He also assisted with team services, planning and coordinating travel, immigration documents, housing, team facilities upgrades, and team administrative duties.

De Rose received a Bachelor of Sports Management from Brock University in St. Catharine's, Ontario in April of 2021.

