Defenseman Tanner Palocsik Signs with Toledo for 2024-25
September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Tanner Palocsik will enter the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.
Palocsik, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, skated the 2023-24 collegiate hockey season at Penn St. University as a graduate student. The 25-year-old accrued 16 points (2G, 14A) and eight penalty minutes in 36 games.
Palocsik also attended Dartmouth for four years, playing in three seasons as his sophomore campaign was cancelled by COVID-19. The blue-liner tallied 66 points (13G, 53A) and 44 penalty minutes in 93 games for the Big Green. He served as team captain for the 2022-23 season as a senior and served as an alternate captain in 2021-22 as a junior.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 10, 2024
- Komets Find New Radio Broadcast Home at 96.3 FM WXKE - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jimmy Mazza Returns for Third Season with Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Zach White from Worcester - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Tanner Palocsik Signs with Toledo for 2024-25 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers HC Trade Forward Zach White for Future Considerations - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Sign Forward Mark Cheremeta - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Add Forwards Brian Chambers, Brendan Hoffman, and Blake Swetlikoff - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Promotes Schwinn to Director of Marketing and Team Business Services - ECHL
- Americans Add Top-Six Forward to the Lineup - Allen Americans
- Sean Montgomery Slated to Return to Norfolk for Next Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on Tuesday, September 17th - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Defenseman Tanner Palocsik Signs with Toledo for 2024-25
- Walleye to Host Preseason Game against Kalamazoo on October 12
- Forward Tyler Spezia Returns to Toledo for the 2024-25 Season
- Walleye, Mariners Complete Trade That Brings Griffin Ness to Toledo
- Toledo Walleye Unveil 2024-25 Promotions Schedule