Defenseman Tanner Palocsik Signs with Toledo for 2024-25

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Tanner Palocsik will enter the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Palocsik, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, skated the 2023-24 collegiate hockey season at Penn St. University as a graduate student. The 25-year-old accrued 16 points (2G, 14A) and eight penalty minutes in 36 games.

Palocsik also attended Dartmouth for four years, playing in three seasons as his sophomore campaign was cancelled by COVID-19. The blue-liner tallied 66 points (13G, 53A) and 44 penalty minutes in 93 games for the Big Green. He served as team captain for the 2022-23 season as a senior and served as an alternate captain in 2021-22 as a junior.

