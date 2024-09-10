Worcester Railers HC Trade Forward Zach White for Future Considerations

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has traded forward Zach White to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.

White, 28, played in 55 games last season, scoring 12 goals to go with 10 assists. He was acquired by the Railers in the summer of 2023 through a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders. White goes to Greenville in exchange for future considerations. The Milford, CT native has played in 178 ECHL games, totaling 113 points.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

